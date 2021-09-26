abrdn plc Sells 4,353 Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Domtar were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,107,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,609,000 after acquiring an additional 561,083 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Domtar alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

UFS stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.