abrdn plc Trims Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after buying an additional 2,229,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after buying an additional 1,764,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,948,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,624,000 after buying an additional 1,407,912 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

