Equitable Holdings Inc. Invests $348,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after buying an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $666.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.24, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $615.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $546.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $648.74.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

