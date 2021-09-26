Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

