1,563 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Purchased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.9% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 94.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $188.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $194.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

