Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,101,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $292,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 66,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $245.07 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.54.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.