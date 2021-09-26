Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.15 and a 52-week high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

