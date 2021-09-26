Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,434 The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Middleby by 1,184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 100,034 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 2.2% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 41,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,263,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,957,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth $22,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $173.77 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.61 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

