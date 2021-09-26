Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

