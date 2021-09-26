Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Sells $20,043.72 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Thomas T. Thomas sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $20,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OPNT stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPNT. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

