Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 214.3% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,241 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

