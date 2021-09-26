Geoff Acton Sells 6,000 Shares of Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) insider Geoff Acton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.62 ($2.59), for a total transaction of A$21,720.00 ($15,514.29).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.
Advance NanoTek Company Profile
See Also: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Advance NanoTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance NanoTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.