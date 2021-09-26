Equitable Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,037,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,037,000 after purchasing an additional 325,592 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

