Jeffrey Douglas Sells 3,750 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $25,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Douglas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $24,375.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $24,525.00.

Potbelly stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 385.28% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1,753.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 937,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 886,564 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

