State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 58,970 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 138,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 64,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $47.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

