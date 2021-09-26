Francois Rivard Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$34,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,443,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,003,406.25.

CVE HPQ opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a PE ratio of -230.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

