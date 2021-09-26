Francois Rivard Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Senior Officer Francois Rivard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$34,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,443,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,003,406.25.
CVE HPQ opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a PE ratio of -230.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.68.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
