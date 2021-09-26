CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,898 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of CrowdStrike worth $71,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after acquiring an additional 564,585 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after acquiring an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after acquiring an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after acquiring an additional 357,964 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $261.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,742 shares of company stock worth $88,223,242. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.