Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $174,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,752,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 594,308 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,559,000 after acquiring an additional 141,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.60. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

