PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of PVH worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after purchasing an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $31,710,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $25,903,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 760.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 275,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,081,000 after purchasing an additional 243,147 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after purchasing an additional 186,353 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

