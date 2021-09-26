Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Citigroup lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

