State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 175.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $978.33 million, a PE ratio of 72.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

