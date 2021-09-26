Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 86.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,582 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $401.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus raised their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.11.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

