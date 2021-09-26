Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check-Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

CHEK opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $630,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,346,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.