Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331,811 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sonos were worth $70,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sonos by 70.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sonos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Sonos by 9.0% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 2,051.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 418,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $35.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

