Deutsche Bank AG Sells 37,423 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of Incyte worth $67,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.