Deutsche Bank AG Has $61.27 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $322.75 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

