Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 155,706 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,706 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of Western Digital worth $62,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $57.94 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $35.29 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

