Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Universal Electronics worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

UEIC opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Equities analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at $979,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

