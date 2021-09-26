Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,093 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QCR by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter worth $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in QCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QCR by 127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.35. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

