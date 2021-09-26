Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251,220 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,044,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amgen by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 778,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

