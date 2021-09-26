Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of Renewable Energy Group worth $20,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 22,762 shares valued at $1,286,459. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REGI opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGI. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.