CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 836.7% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 469,427 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 53,658 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.49, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

