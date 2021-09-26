Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,100 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

