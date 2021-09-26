Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 53,200 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 78.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copa by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The company had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) EPS. Copa’s revenue was up 1993.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

