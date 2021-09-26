Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 5,815 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $250,510.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,475 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $109,048.50.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,391 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $146,864.21.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

