Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cameco were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Cameco by 13.5% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1,685.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,223 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.