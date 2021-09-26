SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,552,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEAS opened at $59.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -103.86 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. As a group, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.