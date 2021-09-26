Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,404,000 after acquiring an additional 217,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,044,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,212,000 after acquiring an additional 244,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 196,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,591,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,623,000 after acquiring an additional 217,570 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

NYSE:VNO opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

