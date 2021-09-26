DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after purchasing an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,740 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $560.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $515.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $579.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen cut their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.