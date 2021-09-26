Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $142,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.25 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.