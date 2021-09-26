Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Overstock.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.