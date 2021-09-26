Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 355,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,899,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $3,998,117. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of SAIL opened at $45.83 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.