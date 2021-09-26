Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 8,970 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 112.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,925,000 after buying an additional 102,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 149,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 91,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $60.08 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

