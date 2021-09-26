Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 71,194 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $78.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $56.82 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.39.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

