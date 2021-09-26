Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,523 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

