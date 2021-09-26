Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Grows Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.05% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

