FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $300.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FDX. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.92.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.55. FedEx has a 52-week low of $226.60 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.