Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Purchases $54,139.80 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RAIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $311,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

