Myriam Curet Sells 3,665 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $65,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 270,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.