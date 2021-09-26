JustInvest LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 148,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $60,441,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

